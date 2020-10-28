1/1
Valerio Ladurini
1933 - 2020
Valerio Ladurini

Ankeny formerly Des Moines - Valerio Emilio Giovanni Ladurini, 87, passed away at the VA Central Iowa Health Care System on October 27, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Valerio was born in Florence, Italy to Oreste and Pasquina (Parigi) Ladurini on February 28, 1933. He came to the U.S. in 1953, and in 1954 returned to Italy to marry the love of his life, Santa Maria Pirrera. The two relocated to the U.S. in 1956 and eventually moved to the south side of Des Moines where they raised their three children. Valerio worked for the United States Postal Service for many years, and served in the 34th Infantry for the National Guard for over 20 years until he retired as a CW2.

Valerio was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Emilio, Giovanni, Joncarlo, and Enzo "John". Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Santa Maria; children, Patricia (Rick) Ginther, Mary (Dan) Draayer, and David (Elissa) Ladurini; five grandchildren; a great grandson; a very dear friend, Maurice Hoffman; and many family members still in Italy.

A visitation will be held at Ankeny Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31st from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed. Following the service, burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery. To join the service live stream, visit www.ankenyfuneralhome.com. There will be a link at the bottom of Valerio's obituary. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
