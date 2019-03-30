|
Idella Sledge
- - In Loving Memory of Idella Sledge.
November 13, 1956- January 4, 2019
Idella Sledge, daughter of Kenneth and Betty Sledge was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 13, 1956 and departed this life on January 4, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated St. Agnes Catholic elementary school in 1970, St. Martin De Porres High School in 1974 and attended Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan from 1974-1975. She joined the U.S. Army in 1983-1986 and served as a medic in the United States and South Korea. Idella was employed for 23 years as a transit bus driver in Detroit, Michigan and Washington D.C., and retired in 2009. No matter where she traveled, Idella remained a loyal Detroiter.
Idella leaves to cherish her memory her only child Brandi Lee Burrell, granddaughter Love Lee Burrell (preceded), brothers and sisters, Kenneth Jr., Carolyn, Francine (John), James, Michelle (Wendell), Gary (Lisa), and Anthony.
She leaves to cherish her memory her nephews and nieces, Bettina, Cynina, Jerome, Tracie (preceded), Erica Blaire, John Jr., Kiara, Lanita, Gary Jr., Francia, Tonio, Kenneth, Taylor, Brianna, Dallas, Stephen, Austin, Liliana, Elena, K'ali and Romen.
Idella also leaves to cherish her memory special friend Gary L. Cunningham, Sr. whom the family extends a heartfelt Thank You for his love and support of our mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Friend Daniel L. Badillo who Idella playfully called her boyfriend from another life, we thank you for being her friend.
Idella was a lover of all animals especially her cats Moufy, Yanni and Maxine and her dog nephew Rocco and dog niece Sammy; she loved them all and they loved "auntie Idella."
The family also extend a special thank you to all those who cared for Idella at the Dayton Veteran Affairs Medical Facility.
Idella Sledge will be truly missed by her family, friends and those whose lives she touched.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 30, 2019