Heaven just gained a true original. A former Howell resident, Jon passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Friday July 17, 2020 at his home in Balinge Sweden. He was born on May 25, 1959 to Diana and Robert Murdock. He is survived by his beloved wife, Christina. His mother, Diana Murdock of Howell MI. Son, Daniel (Therese) Murdock of Skutskar Sweden, daughters, Alexandra (Henrik) Murdock of Falkenberg Sweden and Olivia Murdock of Ostervala Sweden. Sisters, Lee (Tom) Fogle of Howell MI, Lyn (Steve) Black of Greenwich CT, Laine (Tony) Bertucci of Charlotte NC and brother, Jeff (Michelle) Murdock of Hudson FL, as well as six grandchildren - Morgan, Tyko, Mira, Kalix, Elvira and Agathon and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, Robert Murdock.



Never without an opinion, family code was to never ask Jon for his, unless you were fully prepared. Exceptionally intelligent and sharp witted, Jon excelled at the art of debate. He was a naturally curious and complex person, who elevated the thinking of those lucky enough to know him. He was an authentic, tender-hearted tough guy, always very caring and thoughtful.



Jon loved his adopted home of Sweden and the lifestyle it afforded him with his family. He embraced the Swedish culture and took great pride in having a multi-cultural family. A true renaissance man, he was a great chef, amateur wine maker and multi-talented artist. Jon loved to garden with his wife Christina. He recently constructed a green house and was very proud of his grapes and peaches. He enjoyed painting, writing songs, and playing guitar. Music was always a constant passion in his life. He loved The Who and he loved to jam. He and Christina traveled the world together. Photos sent home often featured him wearing his beloved Detroit Tigers ball cap. He never forgot his roots.



We lost Jon to unchecked heart failure. He had symptoms that in hindsight should not have been ignored. In lieu of flowers, Jon would tell you to go see your doctor. Get checked out. We all loved him very much and he left us way too soon. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Jon's life in their own way. Raising a glass in his memory would be very appropriate!









