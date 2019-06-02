Mario Simone



Warren - May 31, 2019. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Loving father of Rita Finley, Franca (Frank) Gelle, Salvatore (Cynthia) Simone & Denise (Phil) Benedetti. Proud and adored grandfather "Pops" of 10 & great grandfather of 14. He was predeceased by his siblings, Gaetano (Jane) & Anna (Paolo) DiPirro. Born in Pacentro, Italy February 9, 1928, he married the love of his life, Maria, in 1947 and set out for a new life in America for him and his family in the early 1950s. After several years, he became a successful contractor and entrepreneur and established a growing construction business that is still flourishing today. Mario kept his Italian heritage alive by continuing his wine and sausage making, prosciutto curing, and garden tending in his home which established a rich cultural experience for his whole family. With many gatherings, his house was never empty and his door was always open. Mario's love for his friends and family led to several traveling experiences across the globe. His legacy will live on through his family for generations to come. Visitation Monday from 3-9pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Tuesday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd. (W.of Van Dyke, S. of Hall Rd.), Utica. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com











Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary