Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Rd. (W.of Van Dyke, S. of Hall Rd.)
Utica, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Rd. (W.of Van Dyke, S. of Hall Rd.)
Utica, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Simone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Simone


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mario Simone Obituary
Mario Simone

Warren - May 31, 2019. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Loving father of Rita Finley, Franca (Frank) Gelle, Salvatore (Cynthia) Simone & Denise (Phil) Benedetti. Proud and adored grandfather "Pops" of 10 & great grandfather of 14. He was predeceased by his siblings, Gaetano (Jane) & Anna (Paolo) DiPirro. Born in Pacentro, Italy February 9, 1928, he married the love of his life, Maria, in 1947 and set out for a new life in America for him and his family in the early 1950s. After several years, he became a successful contractor and entrepreneur and established a growing construction business that is still flourishing today. Mario kept his Italian heritage alive by continuing his wine and sausage making, prosciutto curing, and garden tending in his home which established a rich cultural experience for his whole family. With many gatherings, his house was never empty and his door was always open. Mario's love for his friends and family led to several traveling experiences across the globe. His legacy will live on through his family for generations to come. Visitation Monday from 3-9pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Tuesday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd. (W.of Van Dyke, S. of Hall Rd.), Utica. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now