Martin BaderWest Bloomfield - Martin Bader, 98, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 02 November 2020. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Sucher Bader; his sister, Muriel Bader Oppenheim; his brother Nathan Bader, and his parents Abraham and Sarah Bader. Martin is survived by his children, Jill Bader and Charles Bader (Lois Safdie); his grandchildren Abraham McClurg (Ashlyn), Liliana Greenberg, and Katharine Anderson (David); his great-grandchildren Daliah and Lucas; his companion Charlotte Rosenbaum; and countless other family and friends that made Marty's life wonderful for many, many years. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com