Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Paul's life story with friends and family

Share Paul's life story with friends and family

Paul D. Leonowicz



Hazel Park - Paul D. Leonowicz, age 56. Beloved son of the late Walter and Irene (nee Kobylarz). Dear brother of Kenneth, Steven, Charles, Renee VanderHagen, and the late David and Chris. Member of the Knights of Columbus. Memorial mass at 11AM on July 22 at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Hazel Park.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store