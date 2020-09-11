1/1
Robert Andrew Taylor
Robert Andrew Taylor

Robert Andrew Taylor, age 87 died on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Robert is survived by his sons Wesley (Kristy) Taylor and Timothy (Denise) Barrett. He was the loving Papa to Dahlia, Zavier and Presley and Grandfather to Shatner, Dustin and Julia.

Robert worked for Ford Motor Company for 31.5 years, was a member of the Ford Sea Lancers Dive Club and a devoted member to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Dearborn, MI.

Visitation will be held at Uht Funeral Home in Westland, MI on September 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral following at 12:00 p.m. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 35400 Glenwood Rd., Westland, MI 48186.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Uht Funeral Home
35400 Glenwood Rd
Westland, MI 48186
(734) 721-8555
