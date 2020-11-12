1/1
January 16, 1931 - November 7, 2020
Keller, Texas - Beverly Jean Stafford Lasiter went to her heavenly home with
Jesus on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born in Fort Worth on January 16, 1931, to Mattie Lois Stafford, she was 89 years old.
Service: 12 p.m. Saturday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Entombment in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
She retired from Vandervoort's Dairy/Kroger after 30 years of service. Beverly was married to Charles Lasiter for 66 years before his death. She was a member of Cross City Church. Beverly was a very involved and beloved mother of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of ten. Every holiday, she cooked a huge celebratory feast; no one could make a pie like Granny!
Survivors: daughter, and her husband, Carolyn and Clay Billman; son, and his wife, David and Cindy Lasiter; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2020.
