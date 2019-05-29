Home

Billie Jack Moore Obituary
Billie Jack Moore ARLINGTON--Billie Jack Moore, 95, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, Wade Family Funeral Home Chapel, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76013. Visitation for family and friends: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Wade Family Funeral Home. Billie Jack was born Sept. 30, 1923, in Arlington, Texas, to Roy Belve and Fara Ellen Roberts Moore. Billie was a longtime resident, being born into one of Arlington's "Pioneer" families. He was a Christian with strong values. After graduation from Handley High School, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and served during World War II in the Pacific. After his years in the service, Billie returned to Arlington and worked for General Dynamics, from which he retired in 1986 as a factory manager. He was a lifetime member of Handley Masonic Lodge. Billie Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Constance Leona Wagner Moore, in 1992; a son, Gary Roy Moore, in 2003; and his sister, Doris Grady. SURVIVORS: Billie is survived by his son, William Don Moore and wife, Sherry; cousin, Ken Moore; niece, Jan Ward; grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Guajardo and husband, Dan, Leslie Ann Heldebrandt and husband, Brian, Brent Allen Moore, and Michelle Shoulders and husband, Kelly; great-grandchildren, Grace, Henry, Ava; and a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 29, 2019
