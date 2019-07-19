Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Greenwood Chapel
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Vanden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Wayne Vanden


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Wayne Vanden Obituary
Bobby Wayne Vanden FORT WORTH -- Bobby Wayne Vanden, 93, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Chapel. Bobby was born July 4, 1926, in Houston, Texas. He loved to live life to the fullest, eat, watch John Wayne movies and all westerns that were made. He loved to make people laugh and loved telling stories about his life adventures. He was great at making people feel comfortable and would help anyone that would ask. His biggest loves were his wife and family. He carried the biggest heart and was loved by many and never forgotten by people he met. He was preceded in death by mother, Nell C. Tanner (Feb. 24, 1950); and father, John J. Vanden (Dec. 15, 1952); one brother, Frank Vanden; and children, Bobby W. Vanden, Jr., and Fernando Trevino. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Candy Richards of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Jerry W. Vanden and wife, Lourdes and daughter, Gissell of Fort Worth; and his spoiled daughter, Terri B. Gestes and husband, James of Azle; grandchildren, Lucy Bianco, Lisa M. Bianco, Brooke Herring, Ashley Tello and husband, Herbie and their daughter, Arlie, Brittany L. Vanden, Bobby W. Vanden III and wife, Olivia, and Ryan Vanden, all of Fort Worth, Wendy McIntyre and husband, Bart, Cathy Heirs, Cindy Davenport, Judy Andrews and husband, Chris, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More