Bobby Wayne Vanden FORT WORTH -- Bobby Wayne Vanden, 93, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Chapel. Bobby was born July 4, 1926, in Houston, Texas. He loved to live life to the fullest, eat, watch John Wayne movies and all westerns that were made. He loved to make people laugh and loved telling stories about his life adventures. He was great at making people feel comfortable and would help anyone that would ask. His biggest loves were his wife and family. He carried the biggest heart and was loved by many and never forgotten by people he met. He was preceded in death by mother, Nell C. Tanner (Feb. 24, 1950); and father, John J. Vanden (Dec. 15, 1952); one brother, Frank Vanden; and children, Bobby W. Vanden, Jr., and Fernando Trevino. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Candy Richards of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Jerry W. Vanden and wife, Lourdes and daughter, Gissell of Fort Worth; and his spoiled daughter, Terri B. Gestes and husband, James of Azle; grandchildren, Lucy Bianco, Lisa M. Bianco, Brooke Herring, Ashley Tello and husband, Herbie and their daughter, Arlie, Brittany L. Vanden, Bobby W. Vanden III and wife, Olivia, and Ryan Vanden, all of Fort Worth, Wendy McIntyre and husband, Bart, Cathy Heirs, Cindy Davenport, Judy Andrews and husband, Chris, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019