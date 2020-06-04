Carolyn Kay Hill Goad
Dr. Carolyn Kay Hill Goad EULESS -- Dr. Carolyn Kay Hill Goad passed away on May 29, 2020. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m., June 6, Cross City Euless. Burial: 3:30 p.m., Bluebonnet Hills. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Fri., June 5, Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Colleyville. MEMORIALS: Kay lived her life to the fullest and it showed through her love for her family, friends, students and Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. To carry on her love of teaching, loyalty to her local law enforcement and an organization near and dear to her heart, please consider donations to HEB ISD Education Foundation, ECPAAA or the American Heart Association. She was born in Roscoe, Texas on April 10, 1935 to Dalton Eugene Hill and Ala Kay (Kelly) Hill. Kay, as she was more commonly referred to, grew up in Sweetwater, Texas. She loved her Class of '53 Mustangs and attended her class reunions until 2019. She was so proud of her west Texas roots. Dr. Goad attended Howard Payne University and finished her education at Texas Woman's university where she earned her Masters of Education and Doctorate of Philosophy. She began teaching history and world geography in 1971 for the HEB School District until her retirement in 1991. Upon retiring, she took a position as Principal for CCA in Venus, Texas until 2001. Because her passion was the classroom, she began substitute teaching for HEB in 2003, taught at St. Vincent's Episcopal School, Le Cordon Bleu, Faith Christian and Le Tourneau University. Kay is preceded in death by her loving son Ronald Kevin Goad. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 66 years, Jerry Ronald Goad; daughter, Celia Jones Scoggins and husband, Mark; her baby brother, whom she loved more than life, Dr. Van D. Hill and wife, Anne; and daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Goad. Kay "Honey" as she was affectionately called, is also survived by her grandsons, Jeremy C. Jones, Corey J. Jones and wife, Alyssa and their son, Benjamin and Harrison C. Goad and fiancé, Jamie Sager. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nine great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.
