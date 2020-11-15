1/1
Clarence Donald Babers
1946 - 2020
Clarence Donald Babers
June 23, 1946 - November 2, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - A great man gone far too soon. Don Babers answered the call to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. A true man of distinction, a sage leader, a mentor, a muse, a devoted husband, a proud protective father and a doting brother are a few words that sum up the magnitude of Don's character. Mr. Babers' enormous legacy is a void that will be impossible to be filled or replaced. Anyone that knew and met him can no doubt say that they have been truly honored and blessed to have shared time and space and crossed paths with such a noble spirit.
Don was born to the proud parentage of Maggie and George Babers on June 23, 1946, on the Northside of Fort Worth, Texas. Don matriculated through Milton L. Kirkpatrick elementary, middle and high schools. Don went on to study and achieve his Bachelor of Arts in History and Sociology from the University of Texas at Arlington from 1965-1969, where he was one of the first African American students admitted to the campus post desegregation. While he was there, he and 12 other jewels founded the Devastating Zeta Chi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc, on December 22, 1969, paving the road for future men of distinction to crossover and form a bonded brotherhood that can never be broken. With a degree in hand and a heart full of passion to help the people, Don was offered an opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream of working in the public sector of the government with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In June of 1970, Don started with HUD as an intern working in the Fort Worth office. He was then transferred to Little Rock, Arkansas from 1971-1975, to work as an Equal Opportunity Specialist where he then became the Acting Director of the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. In July of 1971, he married the love of his life Ms. Shiela Guinn and made her Mrs. Babers. As fate would have it, he was transferred back to his hometown of Fort Worth where he held numerous managerial positions and would later go on to manage the Dallas office of HUD between 1975 through 2005. With Hurricane Katrina, the HUD Secretary appointed Mr. Babers as Recovery Advisor/Chairman of the Board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO), in which he oversaw the herculean task of restructuring and reorganizing New Orleans' "Big Four" public housing developments which were deemed to be unlivable by Hurricane Katrina. Mr. Babers tirelessly worked in New Orleans for four years to ensure that those that were displaced would be provided modern and safe housing. Mr. Babers was up against formidable conditions in a highly charged environment at the time, but his pragmatic leadership style and altruistic nature for the greater good of the people allowed him to form dynamic partnerships between Federal, State, City agencies, officials, legislators, private and non-profit organizations, residents and the national media. In 2006 his actions in New Orleans and his distinguished track record earned him the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Executive, the highest award a career federal civil servant can receive. Mr. Babers was also instrumental in helping several tenants win class action housing discrimination lawsuits in East Texas in his tenure. In 2010, Mr. Babers was tapped by HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan to serve as HUD's Acting Southwest Regional Director for Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma which entailed him to oversee the delivery of HUD programs and services to communities and evaluate their effectiveness. Mr. Babers acted in this capacity until he "retired" after 42 years of faithful service in June of 2012 with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. As you can imagine, retirement was far from Mr. Babers plans. In late June 2012, he used his cumulative years of housing know-how and conceived the Babers Group Incorporated which was his way of providing expertise to the communities of Fort Worth and Dallas at large, to aid in disaster preparation and disaster recovery as well as speaking engagements which he looked forward too. Mr. Babers was an esteemed member of the Dallas Mortgage Bankers Association, the Dallas Realtor Lender Committee, the Dallas Board of Realtors and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, amongst others
Spiritually, Brother Babers grew up in the historic Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church under the patronage of the late great Albert E Chew. Mr. Babers served proudly as a chairman of the deacon board as well as on the finance committee.
Socially, Mr. Babers was an Archon in the Delta Mu Boule Chapter of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity as well as a lifelong member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Mr. Babers leaves his mourning wife Shiela of 49 years, daughters Thalassia (Yves) Mombeleur, Amena Babers, son Timothy (Starlet) Burleson, sisters Billye Johnson, Verita Mann, brother Elvis (Sonia) Babers, grandchildren Gabriel, McKinley, Sydney and Dylan Dews, Ysa and Teige Mombeleur, Timothy Burleson Jr, a host of cousins, nephews and friends.
Memorials: Donations can be made to The C. Donald Babers Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks can be made to the University of Texas at Arlington. ATTN: Brady Minor, Director of Development for University Initiatives, University Advancement, 701 S. Nedderman Drive Box 19198 Arlington, TX 76019-0198. Brady.minor@uta.edu or 254.722.2302
Visitation: Tuesday November 17th and Wednesday November 18th from 1pm-6pm at Baker Funeral Home.
Burial: Private internment



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
To the entire Babers Family, Please accept my deepest condolences at this sad time. Don was one of a kind and will truly be missed by all
Praying for the family and may God continue to give you peace.
Debra Sue Johnson
Friend
November 14, 2020
Sheila, Thalassia, Amena, Elvis and families,

We were truly saddened in the homegoing of Don. He was one of a kind and we will definitely miss him. We truly admired the work he did in the community and at church. Our prayer is that his memory will bring you comfort in the difficult days ahead.
Joseph and Alvia Page
Friend
November 14, 2020
“Farewell dear brother, transcendent art thou. Thy spirit shall dwell with us now.”My sincere condolences to you Shiela and your family. You’re in my thoughts and prayers.❤❤
Vincent B. Adams
Friend
November 14, 2020
Wishing the family all the best at this time of sorry. Much Love!
Harry McQueen
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
Great isn't a big enough word to describe this loss. Cousin Donald mentored me, more than anyone else during my career change. He shared nuggets on things I could do, or paths that I could pursue. To make sure that I got fully plugged into the society of black Realtors (NAREB), he took time away from his (non) retirement, and housing revitalization and advocacy efforts in Ft. Worth, and drove over to Dallas, to personally introduce me to everyone. I found out very quickly, that he was something of a big deal. He was a respected, elder statesman, and he knew it.
He would call me on the phone, and in his very distinctive voice, say "Girl, you are on fire" or "I'm watching everything you're doing, and I'm so proud of you!" Wow! When a titan like Don Babers is proud of you, that's something! What I have come to learn, since his very untimely and unexpected passing, is that he did EVERYONE like this. I've seen so many people speak about how he mentored and constantly encouraged them, through life or through their careers. Where did he find the time? The energy? The amount of emotional and mental capital that must have been required to pour into so many, in the exact way that they individually needed, all at the same time, had to be a Herculean task, but he made it look easy. I remember everything he told me. I will not forget where, or from whom, I come from. I will not leave people behind to scramble for the necessities of life, while I eat good. I will never develop the "I got mine, it's on them to get theirs" mentality. I will model the love and example of Christ when giving, and when giving back. I will hope to touch and impact a tenth of the lives that dear Cousin Don Babers touched. It's always hard to lose the good ones. We always wonder why? These are the people that did everything they were here to do. He finished his work and can take his well deserved rest. Take your rest, Cousin Don.
"His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord."
Matthew 25:21
Tonya Babers Dangerfield
Family
November 14, 2020
Shiela & Big E, my prayers of strength are with you during this difficult time. Don & I have been friends since our college years @ UTA. I know that the holidays will be challenging for you this year but know that God will carry you thru. Call on me if I can be of assistance.
Dolores Connor
Friend
November 14, 2020
To my friend, mentor, and to one of the best leaders of all time. Sending my heartfelt sympathy. Rest in peace.
BOB W. COOK
Coworker
November 14, 2020
The Brothers of Nu Pi Lambda Graduate Chapter (Arlington) extend condolences to the family of Brother C. Donald Babers, a stalwart Alpha and a servant to the community. Especially our condolences are sent to his family and friends. May God strengthen them during this most difficult time and may his repose soul rest in peace.
Nu Pi Lambda Chapter (Arlington, TX) Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Friend
November 13, 2020
Sister Babers, we are praying for you and your family. Brother Babers was such a kind, loyal and good person. May you find comfort in knowing that he is resting in Paradise waiting on the rapture. Love each of you. ❤❤
Reverend and Sister F.D.Sampson, St.
Friend
November 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Billy Hanson
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Billy S Hanson
November 12, 2020
Michael and Elma Allen would like to express our warm condolences to the family of this great man. Don was been a wonderful friend to the Allen and Thomas family and will be direly missed.
November 11, 2020
Praying for His healing to soften the sadness and to bring you peace.
So Sorry for Your Loss

Lucille Hamilton

Lucille Hamilton
Friend
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
