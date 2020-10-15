Darlene Clark

October 11, 2020

Granbury, Texas - Nina Darlene Clark, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday; October 11, 2020 at her home in Granbury with her family by her side.

Darlene was born March 25, 1939 in Ballinger, Texas to Arthur and Ollie Mounce Davis.

Darlene and Kenneth Ray (Ken) Clark were married on June 14, 1958 in Kermit, Texas. They lived in Fort Worth prior to moving to Granbury in 1993 and were members of the First Christian Church of Granbury.

Darlene was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her mother, Ollie Davis; her husband of 62 years, Ken Clark; son, Curtis Clark and wife Janet of Midland, TX.; daughter, Denise Brokmeyer and husband Ron of Fairfield, TX.; six grandchildren, Christie Oswald, Kyle Clark, Davis Clark, Brandi Brokmeyer, Bailey Brokmeyer and Katie Tran; eight great-grandchildren, Cole, Trista, Kase, Kenady, Kaylor, Kenzley, Ophelia and Aurora; sister, Shirley Hudson and husband Fred and a brother, Art Davis and wife Janet.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM. Friday; October 16, 2020 at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel in Granbury with Pastor Justin Jeter officiating and burial following at Holly Hills Memorial Park in Granbury.





