Brandi and Ernest,
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind.
When we lose a loved one here on earth, we gain an angel in heaven that watches over us. May you take comfort in knowing that you have an angel to watch over you now. Please accept our sincere condolences to you and family. May God Bless and Keep the Family.
Love You,
Gwen, Shay, and Kayla
Earline Watson FORT WORTH -- Earline Laverne Watson passed away June 1, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Sat., Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 956 E. Jefferson Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76104. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m., Fri., Highland Hills Baptist Church, 1051 Savage Dr., Fort Worth, Texas 76134.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 11, 2020.