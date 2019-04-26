Home

Edward Bryant "Sonny" Tickell Jr.

Edward Bryant "Sonny" Tickell Jr. Obituary
Edward Bryant "Sonny" Tickell, Jr. MANSFIELD -- Edward Bryant "Sonny" Tickell, Jr., passed on April 24, 2019, at the age of 82. SERVICE: 10am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at SKyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6-8pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at Skyvue Funeral Home. Sonny was predeceased by his wife, Suzie Tickell and daughter Becky Surovik. SURVIVORS: He is survived by daughter Winkie Myers and her husband Jeffrey, Tim French and wife Maria and Patrick Tickell, grandchildren John and James Surovik, James, Thomas and Robert Myers, James' wife Melanie, and their daughter Felicity, his brother Bob Robinson, and his wife, Lila. Sonny is also survived by long-time partner and friend Mary and her children Anna, Sarah, Mary, Lydia and Paul who looked at Sonny as a father, and their children, Everitt, Elia, William, Atali, Kade, Peyton, Alyssa and Abbie who called him Papa.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019
