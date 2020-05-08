Glen Eugene Rector NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Glen Eugene Rector, 94, died with his children Glenda and John by his side on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Park. There is no limitation to the number of guests under the new guidelines. Masks are recommended but not required. Due to the current pandemic restrictions there will not be a visitation or formal service at this time. A Memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. MEMORIALS: Those who wish to remember Glen in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Arborlawn United Methodist Church. The son of Ollie Rector and Grace Ruyle Rector, was born March 30, 1926, in Rising City, Nebraska. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture from University of Missouri and then went on to serve in the US Navy in Guam during WWII. Glen met the love of his life Catherine (Katie) Elizabeth Rowe when they both worked for Sealtest Dairy in Kansas City. They were married on July 1, 1951 until her death in 2009. Glen grew up on a farm and ended up working in the Dairy industry for 30+ years. He then joined Crouch Supply as a sales manager of industrial supplies and enjoyed 20 years of success before retiring at age 71. He was highly respected for his great industry knowledge and expertise. He loved golf and was a long-standing member of Glen Garden Country Club. He was a long-time member and active contributor to industry organizations' Associated Milk Producers, Dairy PAC, and Southwest Dairy Association. He was a lifelong Methodist and was a member of Arborlawn United Methodist Church for 50 years. He was heavily involved in every aspect of the growth and evolution of this congregation and served in many capacities from Head Usher to van driver that picked up shut ins. Glen never met a stranger and believed in working hard, always learning and living life to the fullest. He and Katie raised a daughter and two sons to have the same strength of character. He has been described as a patient, kind, wise, friendly, humble servant of God and others and a true gentleman in every way. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; son, Martin; daughter-in-law, Sharon; sister, Irene; and grandson, Stetsen. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Glenda Rector of N. Richland Hills; son, John Rector and wife, Beverly of Colleyville; three grandchildren, Haley Rector Blackmore, Justin Rector and Elizabeth Rector Parrish; seven great-grandchildren, Ben, Emily, Rylan, Jameson, Georgia, Zelda and Harper; and other extended family and countless loving friends.