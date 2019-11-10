|
Glenn Elliot Ash FORT WORTH--Glenn Elliot Ash passed into the loving presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the age of 89. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Haltom City. Rev. Mel Bishara will officiate. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memoriam to St. Luke UMC, () or to a charity you support. Glenn was born Oct. 13, 1930, in Cooter, Mo., to George Robert and Elizabeth May Ash. He graduated from Lake Worth High School and worked at what is now Lockheed before joining the Marines during the Korean War. He was in the First Marine Division, Tactical Air Control. While in Korea, he began pen pal correspondence with Lou Ellen Copeland of Denton, Texas. When he saw the first photo she sent him, he said, "Now that's a smile I could live with!" And he did. They married on March 27, 1953, and had a wonderful 63 years together before she passed away in 2016. They raised their three children in North Richland Hills and in Haltom Road Baptist Church, where Glenn served as a deacon and a trainer of Sunday School teachers. Upon his retirement after 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service, Glenn and Lou moved to their mountain cabin in Pagosa Springs, Colo. They lived there 10 years before moving to Kingsland, Texas, for 10 years, then to Springtown, Texas, for another 10 years. When his wife passed away, Glenn moved in with his daughter, Janet, until moving to Brookdale Clare Bridge Memory Care Center in Richland Hills in February of this year. His family would like to thank the amazing staff at Brookdale for their loving and compassionate care of Glenn for the last eight months. They loved the big man with the big smile, and he loved them. Glenn loved God, his very large family, building and woodworking, gardening, laughing and storytelling, among other things. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend. If it's possible, he was an even better Granddad and Poppy. He never met a stranger, was a dependable and hard worker, and we never heard him say "no" to anyone who asked him for help. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his sisters, Blanche Ryan, Naomi Stout, Mary Young, Lota Dake, Patricia Sprouls and Dorothy Ash; and his brothers, Clarence Ash and Robert Ash. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Stanley Ash and his wife, Helen, and Jim Ash; daughter, Susan Fowler and husband, James; daughter, Janet Crain and her husband, Joe; son, James Ash and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Aspen Fowler and her children, Madison, Makenna and Troy; Jillian Hertel, and her partner, John Saling; Jenny Durland, her husband, John, and daughters, Grace and Jovie; Lesley Lynch and her daughters, AshLynn, KayLeigh and Layla; Garrett Ash, Seth Ash, his wife, Brianna, and son, Sebastian; other loved ones inherited through marriages; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019