1/1
Hugh Blair Dow II
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Blair Dow II
May 29, 1956 - September 28, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Hugh Blair Dow II, 64, of Fort Worth, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1956 to Edwin Blair Dow and Wanda Gaines Dow and was the namesake of his paternal grandfather. Blair was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School and Texas Tech University where he earned a degree in Psychology. He was an avid traveler, had a flair for both cooking and baking, and was a life member of the Fort Worth Iris Society. You could often find him listening to his beloved music or watching a favorite movie for the hundredth time. He touched a number of lives through his professional endeavors which include serving as the caretaker of Thistle Hill, as an account representative for Nursefinders Fort Worth, and most recently as an Event Specialist for Sam's Club. Blair loved people and enjoyed reaching out to friends and family to tell a story and share a laugh. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Blair is survived by his aunt, Linda Dow Dysart of Cimarron, CO, his sister, Gail Dow Patton and her husband Gerald Patton of Fort Worth, his sister Laura Dow Payne and her husband Bryan Payne, niece, Hannah Payne, and nephew Carson Dow Payne all from Dallas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 3, 2020
Always a good friend and smart! Always remember humble people from junior and high school! A true Godly trait!
Tommy Brown
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved