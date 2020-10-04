Hugh Blair Dow II

May 29, 1956 - September 28, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Hugh Blair Dow II, 64, of Fort Worth, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1956 to Edwin Blair Dow and Wanda Gaines Dow and was the namesake of his paternal grandfather. Blair was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School and Texas Tech University where he earned a degree in Psychology. He was an avid traveler, had a flair for both cooking and baking, and was a life member of the Fort Worth Iris Society. You could often find him listening to his beloved music or watching a favorite movie for the hundredth time. He touched a number of lives through his professional endeavors which include serving as the caretaker of Thistle Hill, as an account representative for Nursefinders Fort Worth, and most recently as an Event Specialist for Sam's Club. Blair loved people and enjoyed reaching out to friends and family to tell a story and share a laugh. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Blair is survived by his aunt, Linda Dow Dysart of Cimarron, CO, his sister, Gail Dow Patton and her husband Gerald Patton of Fort Worth, his sister Laura Dow Payne and her husband Bryan Payne, niece, Hannah Payne, and nephew Carson Dow Payne all from Dallas.





