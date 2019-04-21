Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Klucking
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack V. Klucking

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack V. Klucking Obituary
Jack V. Klucking WATAUGA--Jack Vaughn Klucking, 84, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Hurst, Texas. Born Oct. 9, 1934, in Woolstock, Iowa, Jack attended school in Webster City, Iowa, graduating in 1952. He served two years in the U.S. Army. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Mae Montandon, on Oct. 9, 1955. He worked for the county assessor for one year, followed by 37 years with Braniff, Ozark and TWA. Jack was the director of Passenger Services in Seattle, Wash.; Honolulu, Hawaii; Brownsville, Texas; and Philadelphia, Pa. He traveled the world during his airline career. He moved to Fort Worth in 1994 and was employed by the City of Fort Worth Police Department for 14 years. Jack played the piano by ear and was a tenor soloist. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Don; sister, Lois; and son, Todd Klucking. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children, Bruce, Debra Prieto, Tony and wife, Gail, Paul and wife, Vicki; grandchildren, Sara, Jessica and husband, Colby Waldrop, Taylor and husband, Cameron Stapleton, and Todd Prieto; great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Kennedy Waldrop and Leighton Stapleton.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.