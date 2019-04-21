Jack V. Klucking WATAUGA--Jack Vaughn Klucking, 84, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Hurst, Texas. Born Oct. 9, 1934, in Woolstock, Iowa, Jack attended school in Webster City, Iowa, graduating in 1952. He served two years in the U.S. Army. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Mae Montandon, on Oct. 9, 1955. He worked for the county assessor for one year, followed by 37 years with Braniff, Ozark and TWA. Jack was the director of Passenger Services in Seattle, Wash.; Honolulu, Hawaii; Brownsville, Texas; and Philadelphia, Pa. He traveled the world during his airline career. He moved to Fort Worth in 1994 and was employed by the City of Fort Worth Police Department for 14 years. Jack played the piano by ear and was a tenor soloist. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Don; sister, Lois; and son, Todd Klucking. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children, Bruce, Debra Prieto, Tony and wife, Gail, Paul and wife, Vicki; grandchildren, Sara, Jessica and husband, Colby Waldrop, Taylor and husband, Cameron Stapleton, and Todd Prieto; great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Kennedy Waldrop and Leighton Stapleton.



