James N. (Jim) Ford
April 17, 1939 - October 19, 2020
Euless, Texas - James N. (Jim) Ford went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 19, 2020. He was 81 years old.
Graveside Services – At his request, interment will be at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery and attended only by immediate family.
Memorials – In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to: Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O Box 758517, Topeka Kansas 66675 or National Lupus Foundation of America, 2000 L. Street, N. W., Suite 420, Washington, D.C. 20036.
His Life – Jim was born in Greenville Mississippi April 17, 1939 and was the son of William C. (Boss) Ford and Myrtle Mosley Ford. Upon graduation from Mississippi State University in 1961, he was commissioned an officer in the USAF. He and his wife, Nina Kathleen Hoggard from Lake Village, AR were stationed at Craig AFB in Selma, AL where he trained in T-37 and T-33 aircraft. Their only son, Mark, was born in Selma. The family was then assigned to Luke AFB in the Phoenix, AZ where he became proficient flying the F-100, a single seat, supersonic jet fighter. Upon graduation, he was stationed at RAF Woodbridge in Woodbridge, Suffolk County, England. After departing the Air Force, he settled in Ft. Worth and worked for the Leonard family his entire career. He was active in numerous organizations during his career and was a member of Diamond Oaks County Club where he was an avid golfer. In his latter years, he took up painting as a hobby. He loved the Lord and for years served in every capacity at the First Methodist Church in Hurst.
His Statement – "I have lived a blessed life and enjoyed all the freedoms this country offered during what I considered to be the very best time to live one's life. When I was young, we had an outstanding educational system with great teachers that taught us reading, writing, arithmetic, geography, literature and history as it really was. At the beginning of each school day, we cited the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer was given by our principal. All the students had tremendous pride in our country and were thankful for the men and women who died in battle preserving our freedoms. We were taught that one should be dependent on his or her own efforts and that honesty and hard work were virtues. We were further taught that each individual was responsible for his own actions and not to blame others for our mistakes. I have seen our wonderful country evolve into something entirely different where there has been a moral and legal corruption in the very foundation that was created by our forefathers. Our constitution has been trampled on by the very leaders which we have elected to guide us. If drastic changes are not made, it is only a matter of time before we go the way of the Roman Empire. We were founded as a Christian nation. Put God back in the schools."
Preceded in death – his first wife of 55 years Kathleen, grandson Dylan and his brother Donald.
Survivors – Jim leaves his wife, Maryann, his son Mark (Shelly), grandsons Chase and Jeremy and many nephews, great nephews and great nieces.