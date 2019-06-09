Jeffrey B. Galloway GRAPEVINE---Jeffrey Burt Galloway, 48, of Grapevine, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at a Grapevine hospital. MEMORIAL: There will be a memorial for Jeff planned for late July. MEMORIALS: Jeff suffered with mental illness all his adult life. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please give to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) online at www.nami.org/give. Jeff was born March 15, 1971, in Irving, Texas, and was raised in Arlington. He moved to Grapevine in 1998. Jeff graduated from Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth in 1989, earning two college scholarships for engineering. He attended college at UTA. In his younger years he explored different religious practices, concentrating mostly on Zen. Jeff enjoyed family gatherings, especially extended family reunions, travel, the family cats, discussing topics important to him such as science, art, nutrition, and his practice of sticking to a mostly vegan diet. Jeff's compassionate spirit will continue on through whole body donation for medical research studies. SURVIVORS: Jeff is survived by his parents, Trent and Kathleen "Kathy" Galloway of Grapevine; sister, Robin Maness of Arlington and her husband, Wesly; brother, Gregory Galloway of Colleyville and his wife, Amanda; nephew, Grant Maness; nieces, Zoe Maness, Olivia Maness and Chloe Galloway; grandmother, Bertie Jean Galloway; and several beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary