Jeffrey Wayne Cervantez
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Wayne Cervantez FORT WORTH--Jeffrey Wayne "Jeff" Cervantez entered this world Aug. 10, 1969, as the eldest born child of Jane and Salvador Cervantez, Jr. He departed this world unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife of 24 years, Cathy; and his children, Jared, Jacoby and Jordan. Jeff attended Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School for elementary education then continued at All Saints Catholic School. Jeff served as an altar boy, sang in the Texas Boys choir and played guitar. Jeff was an athlete and enjoyed all types of music. He played baseball from the time he could walk, playing for teams at Forest Hill Little League, Riverside Little League, Sabine Jarvis and Westside Lions. Jeff continued his love of baseball and football playing for Poly Parrots. He graduated with honors from Polytechnic High School in 1987. He attended Northwestern University and graduated from Texas Christian University in May of 1999. Jeff married the love of his life, Catherine De Leon, on July 20, 1996. They welcomed their first born son, Jared, the day after Jeff graduated from TCU. Jacoby followed in 2001, then his baby girl, Jordan, was born in 2002. Jeff loved his children, allowed them to be free thinkers and was a proud father boasting of his children in college. Jeff loved his family, extended family, cousins and all he knew; he had a kind heart, knew no strangers, and greeted everyone with a smile, always offered assistance, even if he had little or nothing to give. Jeff had a new found peace and loved the Lord. Jeff was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Baldomera and Ejinio Balderas, and paternal grandparents, Mary and Salvador Cervantez. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Cathy; sons, Jared and Jacoby; daughter, Jordan; parents, Jane and Salvador Cervantez Jr.; sisters Valerie and husband, Mark Davila, Vanessa Cervantez-Sanchez, Viveca and husband, Jose Martinez; beloved in-laws, Mary and Steve De Leon; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Amador and husband, Pete, Cassandra and husband, Martin Kemp, Carolyn and husband, Jesse Garza; numerous great-aunts, aunts, great-uncles, uncles, cousins, nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Jeff will be missed by all who knew him, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all he knew. SERVICE: No memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be accepted via Venmo @Jacoby-Cervantez.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
I played little league baseball at west side Lions with Jeff. He was a great leader & teammate- so much so - that I never forgot him. Gods Blessings be upon the family
James
Friend
May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jessica Jackson
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved