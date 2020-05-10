Jeffrey Wayne Cervantez FORT WORTH--Jeffrey Wayne "Jeff" Cervantez entered this world Aug. 10, 1969, as the eldest born child of Jane and Salvador Cervantez, Jr. He departed this world unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife of 24 years, Cathy; and his children, Jared, Jacoby and Jordan. Jeff attended Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School for elementary education then continued at All Saints Catholic School. Jeff served as an altar boy, sang in the Texas Boys choir and played guitar. Jeff was an athlete and enjoyed all types of music. He played baseball from the time he could walk, playing for teams at Forest Hill Little League, Riverside Little League, Sabine Jarvis and Westside Lions. Jeff continued his love of baseball and football playing for Poly Parrots. He graduated with honors from Polytechnic High School in 1987. He attended Northwestern University and graduated from Texas Christian University in May of 1999. Jeff married the love of his life, Catherine De Leon, on July 20, 1996. They welcomed their first born son, Jared, the day after Jeff graduated from TCU. Jacoby followed in 2001, then his baby girl, Jordan, was born in 2002. Jeff loved his children, allowed them to be free thinkers and was a proud father boasting of his children in college. Jeff loved his family, extended family, cousins and all he knew; he had a kind heart, knew no strangers, and greeted everyone with a smile, always offered assistance, even if he had little or nothing to give. Jeff had a new found peace and loved the Lord. Jeff was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Baldomera and Ejinio Balderas, and paternal grandparents, Mary and Salvador Cervantez. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Cathy; sons, Jared and Jacoby; daughter, Jordan; parents, Jane and Salvador Cervantez Jr.; sisters Valerie and husband, Mark Davila, Vanessa Cervantez-Sanchez, Viveca and husband, Jose Martinez; beloved in-laws, Mary and Steve De Leon; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Amador and husband, Pete, Cassandra and husband, Martin Kemp, Carolyn and husband, Jesse Garza; numerous great-aunts, aunts, great-uncles, uncles, cousins, nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Jeff will be missed by all who knew him, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all he knew. SERVICE: No memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be accepted via Venmo @Jacoby-Cervantez.