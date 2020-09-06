Joan L. "Prue" Howard
September 1, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Joan L. "Prue" Howard, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Fort Worth.
Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Azleland Cemetery in Reno. Visitation: 9 a.m. to service time.
Ms. Howard retired in 1991 after 38 years with General Dynamics. She was a member of Eagle Mountain Baptist Church, Lockheed Martin F.W. Management Retirees Association, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for over 25 years.
Survivors: Brother, Gene Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.