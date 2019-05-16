Joseph F. Phelps FORT WORTH -- Joseph F. Phelps, 83, passed away Tuesday May 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Interment: Jaybird Cemetery. Joseph was born November 9, 1935, in Windsor, North Carolina, to Albert and Irene Phelps. Joseph joined the Air Force at the age of 17, and served in various locations and finished his service at Carswell Air Force Base. He then began his career at Stratoflex/ Parker Hannifin where he worked in Engineering and as a Sales Executive for 34 years and received several distinguished sales awards. Joseph was a member of the Julian Field Lodge # 908. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and received his 60 year Master Mason Certificate in 2018. Joseph was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Malone and brother, Wattford Phelps. SURVIVORS: Wife of 64 years, Betty Phelps; son, Ronnie Phelps, three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, and many other family and friends.



