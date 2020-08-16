1/1
Lester Junior Ross
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester Junior Ross SAGINAW--Lester Junior Ross, 79, passed away at his home Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Committal with military honors: 12:30 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Park. Masonic rites under auspices of Tarrant Lodge #942 A.F.&A.M. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Biggers Funeral Home. Mr. Ross was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Ripley, Tenn. He served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969, including a tour in Vietnam. He married Connie M. Dominey on Nov. 1, 1963, in Fort Worth, and they have lived in Saginaw since 1972; He retired from the City of Watauga in 1988 as street superintendent. He was a member of Tarrant Lodge #942 A.F.&A.M. Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Almus Lester and Bessie Irine Criner Ross; brothers, Floyd Bert Ross, Elvis Ross, Troy O'Neal Ross and Jessie Lynn Ross, all of Ripley, Tenn.; and great-grandson, Robert Edward Spence IV. SURVIVORS: His wife of 56 years, Connie; daughters, Bobbie Sue Spence and fiance, Rick Viegas, and Sylvia Jean Ross; brother, Almus Harrell Ross; sisters, Eva-Lois Gates and Ardella Ross Czeszewski; grandchildren, Lori Ann Russell and husband, Richard, Robert Edward Spence III and wife, Angelina; great-grandchildren, Matthew Blake Russell, Othella Grace Russell and Olivia Rose Russell.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Service
10:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Committal
12:30 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved