Lester Junior Ross SAGINAW--Lester Junior Ross, 79, passed away at his home Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Committal with military honors: 12:30 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Park. Masonic rites under auspices of Tarrant Lodge #942 A.F.&A.M. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Biggers Funeral Home. Mr. Ross was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Ripley, Tenn. He served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969, including a tour in Vietnam. He married Connie M. Dominey on Nov. 1, 1963, in Fort Worth, and they have lived in Saginaw since 1972; He retired from the City of Watauga in 1988 as street superintendent. He was a member of Tarrant Lodge #942 A.F.&A.M. Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Almus Lester and Bessie Irine Criner Ross; brothers, Floyd Bert Ross, Elvis Ross, Troy O'Neal Ross and Jessie Lynn Ross, all of Ripley, Tenn.; and great-grandson, Robert Edward Spence IV. SURVIVORS: His wife of 56 years, Connie; daughters, Bobbie Sue Spence and fiance, Rick Viegas, and Sylvia Jean Ross; brother, Almus Harrell Ross; sisters, Eva-Lois Gates and Ardella Ross Czeszewski; grandchildren, Lori Ann Russell and husband, Richard, Robert Edward Spence III and wife, Angelina; great-grandchildren, Matthew Blake Russell, Othella Grace Russell and Olivia Rose Russell.