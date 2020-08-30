Mark A. Vernon FORT WORTH--Mark A. Vernon passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, after a short and courageous fight against lung cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A gathering to celebrate his life will occur in the future. Mark was born Aug. 15, 1957, in Anchorage, Alaska, to John J. Vernon and Jean W. Vernon. As a young man, Mark was a counselor at Worth Ranch for Boy Scouts of America, and he also became a Eagle Scout. Mark was a man of many talents. He worked for Fox & Jacobs Homes Construction, a guard at Beto I and Beto II Prison in Palestine, Texas, Adjutant General Dept. R.S.M.S. and Lucky Liquor. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, (Ret.) Major John J. Vernon (USAF), Jean W. Vernon Byers; grandmother, Dorothy M. Clark. SURVIVORS: Sister, Colleen R. Parker and partner, Kenny Marshall; brother, John C. Vernon; nephews, Shawn Vernon and wife, Katelyn, Scott Vernon and wife, Amanda, J.P. Vernon, Aaron Vernon, Peter Vernon; nieces, Kacie S. Nicholson and husband, Wilson; great grandnieces and nephews. A special thank you to Suzanne Srader and Bill "Buck" Palmer for helping with Mark's care. FORT WORTH FUNERALS & CREMATIONS 8808 Camp Bowie W Blvd., 817-708-2121 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries