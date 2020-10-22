Mark Jennings

September 10, 1960 - October 19, 2020

Ft. Worth, Texas - On October 19, 2020, Mark Thomas Jennings, loving husband and father of two, passed away at age 60.

Mark was born on September 10, 1960, in Ft. Worth, Texas, to Thomas and Marie Jennings. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1979 and Texas Christian University in 1983, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He went on to have a career in cellular communication sales. In March of 1988, Mark married Tricia, his wife of 32 years. They raised a daughter, Julia, and a son, Jack. The family are members of First Presbyterian Church, Ft. Worth.

Mark had a passion for all things TCU athletics, and sports in general. His love of golf was well noted, and he was no stranger to Colonial Country Club's driving range. But what stood out most was his deep love for his friends and family.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, his mother, Marie, and his sister, Martha Guentzel. He is survived by his wife, Tricia, his children, Julia and Jack (wife Brittany,) his mother-in-law, Marilyn Roach, his in-laws, Pamela and Lamar Voight, and Jacque Morse, his nephew, Brad Morse, niece, Marilyn Morse, his sister, Mary McMahon (husband Dan,) and his cousins, Susan Merriman (husband Bill) and Sally Coleman (husband Dave.)

The family is having a private service. Donations in his memory may be made to TCU Athletics, First Presbyterian Church, and Resource Recovery Council.





