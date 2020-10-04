Mary Willibrand JohnsonSeptember 1, 1942 - September 28, 2020Arlington, Texas - Mary Willibrand Johnson, 78, passed away on September 28,2020. She was born in Tulsa, OK on September 1, 1942. She grew up in Norman, OK and was adopted by W. Anthony and Rosa Willibrand. She married Robert M. Johnson on June 8, 1963 and they moved to Arlington in 1967.Mary was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister, Ann Brunson. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Moore and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Robert Aaron and Ashley Elizabeth Moore; brother, John Argue; sisters, Anne Dobrinen and Manja Argue; as well as many nieces, nephews and wonderful longtime friends and her faithful dog, Sophie.A celebration of Mary's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. The service will also be live streamed from the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, please send to the Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library (FFAPL) in Mary's honor.