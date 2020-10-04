1/1
Mary Willibrand Johnson
1942 - 2020
Mary Willibrand Johnson
September 1, 1942 - September 28, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Mary Willibrand Johnson, 78, passed away on September 28,2020. She was born in Tulsa, OK on September 1, 1942. She grew up in Norman, OK and was adopted by W. Anthony and Rosa Willibrand. She married Robert M. Johnson on June 8, 1963 and they moved to Arlington in 1967.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister, Ann Brunson. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Moore and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Robert Aaron and Ashley Elizabeth Moore; brother, John Argue; sisters, Anne Dobrinen and Manja Argue; as well as many nieces, nephews and wonderful longtime friends and her faithful dog, Sophie.
A celebration of Mary's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. The service will also be live streamed from the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, please send to the Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library (FFAPL) in Mary's honor.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
8174688111
