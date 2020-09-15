1/
Masako "Mako" Potratz
1939 - 2020
March 10, 1939 - September 9, 2020
Keller, TX - Masako "Mako" Potratz, of Naha, Okinawa, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Keller, Texas. She will be remembered as a loving mother to all that knew and loved her. She was born March 10, 1939, in Yomitan-son, Okinawa, to Meigo and Kama Iha. Masako was always known for her selflessness, love, and devotion to everyone, especially her family and friends. Masako is survived by her husband Carl Potratz of Keller, Texas; son James Potratz and wife Patricia Potratz of Arlington, Texas; and grandchildren, Joe, Selena, Brandon, and David.
Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller, Texas. Inurnment will follow in the church's columbarium.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
