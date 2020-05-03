Mildred Louise Vinson DALLAS--Mildred Louise Vinson, 93, longtime Fort Worth business executive, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Dallas. She requested her cremated remains be scattered among the bluebonnets of Bosque County where she was born to Mol Etchison. Ms. Vinson managed affairs for the John Stacks Company for more than 40 years. She was a supporter of Kimbell Art Museum, the Amon Carter Museum, the Modern Art Museum, the Fort Worth Zoo and Casa Manana Theater. An avid world traveler, she always came back to Texas. Ms. Vinson was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, The Butterflies, the Women's Guild and Ettanube. SURVIVORS: Ms. Vinson is survived by her beloved cousin, Debbie Roberts of Dallas; and other family, including Brenda Neal of Wallisville, Suzanne Gray of Fredericksburg, Beverly Schuck of Schertz, Joyce McCurdy of Schertz; and many friends. MEMORIALS: The family requests that memorial donations be made to The Union Gospel Mission in Fort Worth, 1331 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76102, in lieu of flowers.





