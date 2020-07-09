Misty Rushing Bojka DENTON -- Misty Dawn Rushing Bojka, born Aug. 31, 1974 and passed from this life on Monday July 6, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Misty is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Rushing; paternal grandfather, James Rushing and paternal grandmother, Nellie Rushing; paternal grandfather, Matthew Haley; and maternal grandmother, Peggy Chick Gregory. SURVIVORS: her husband, Qani Bojka; mother, Brenda Haley Smothermon; stepfather, Ted Smothermon; brother, Benjamin Rushing and wife, Erica Rushing; uncle, Garland Haley and wife, Ann Haley; cousins, Caleb Haley and wife, Loretta Haley, Tyler Vieck, Jackie Vieck, Cameron Vieck and Austin Haley, Nathan Haley, and wife, Melissa Haley; and second cousins, Scarlett Haley, Lucas Haley and Mason Haley.