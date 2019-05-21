Pansy Beth Coan Preston DE LEON--Pansy Beth Coan Preston, 83, of De Leon, peacefully passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, with her loving family by her side. SERVICE: Graveside funeral services celebrating Pansy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in De Leon Cemetery with Brother Kenneth Wilson officiating. MEMORIALS: If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the De Leon Senior Citizens Center, 133 W Ball Park Loop, De Leon. Pansy was born in Gorman, Texas, to Albert Lee Coan and Alice Sanders Coan on April 10, 1936. She married her husband of 60 years, Bill Preston, on Aug. 29, 1959, in Fort Worth. Pansy graduated from De Leon High School in 1954. She was a longtime Baptist and was baptized in Copperas Creek when she was a young girl. She and Bill lived all of their married life in De Leon, other than a few years when they lived in Fort Worth. Pansy was employed for many years with Comanche County Telephone Company. Pansy enjoyed many hobbies, including shopping, traveling, gambling and caring for her family. Pansy was very outgoing and friendly to everyone she met in life. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Pansy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Pansy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Billie Coan, Tom Coan and Jon Coan; and sister, Mary Ellen "Polly" Simpson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her devoted husband, Bill Preston; sons, Bryon Preston, Darrel Preston and wife, Debbie, and Howard Preston and wife, Bobbie; grandchildren, Mindy Stone, Jeremy Gilder, Jeffery Gilder, Jaci Vaughan, Jalecia Preston, Kent Preston and Shelby Preston; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Justice, Cody Stone, Dylan Stone, Taylor Vaughan and Saharra Vaughan; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family.



