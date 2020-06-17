Randall Earl Fox CARROLLTON--Randall Earl Fox, born Sept. 23, 1954 and raised in Ft Worth, died June 11 at home in Carrollton beside his wife Carol. SERVICE: There will be a military service TBD, in Grand Prairie, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, make donations to The Cancer Society, The Liver Foundation, Baylor University Medical Center, Alcoholics Anonymous. Randy joined the U.S. Army after high school during the Vietnam era, supporting several Army bases in Germany as a medic. After leaving the service he returned to Ft. Worth, using his medic skills at a local hospital. He started painting residential and ecommercial properties. In 1987 he was recruited by a decorating company in Arlington Va., he left Texas for Northern Va. He continued painting, mastering his decorative faux finish painting skills. There he met his future wife Carol with a career in IT at AT&T. In 1993 they returned to Dallas due to his mother's illness and to be closer to his son. Randy stopped painting and became a resident expert at his neighborhood Home Depot Paint Counter. He loved fishing, golf, baseball and football. Randy and Carol were married in Nags Head N.C. treating their families to a wedding and week on the beach at the Outer Banks. The Texas Rangers, Cowboys, Mavs and Stars kept his attention, year round. The Rangers pennant bound and MAVs Championships in recent years were his highlights. He was getting ready for golf to return and the 2020 Colonial in his last days. SURVIVORS: he is Survived by wife, Carol; son, Aaron & wife Jamie; also by his aunt, Sandra Cox; cousins, Craig (Cydnee, Jackson, Noah), Kim (Lanann), Kelly (Taylor, Mason, Madison) A Beloved husband, devoted dad, Randy was and is much loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.