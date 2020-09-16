1/1
Rita Yocum
1943 - 2020
Rita Yocum
October 19, 1943 - September 4, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Rita Ann Yocum, 76, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2020. She was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Quanah, TX.
Rita married Johnny Yocum in 1964; they were married almost 50 years before he was called to heaven.
She is survived by her children, Steven Yocum, Shannon Yocum, Shelby Moss, four grandchildren, her sister Vicki Cain, and brother Kerry Cain.
Funeral service will be at 10 AM Saturday, Sept. 19 in the fellowship hall at Glenview Baptist Church, 4805 NE Loop 820, Ft. Worth, TX 76137.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission India in honor of Rita Yocum. https://missionindia.org/


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
fellowship hall at Glenview Baptist Church
1 entry
September 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janelle Benefield
