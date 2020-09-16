Rita Yocum
October 19, 1943 - September 4, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Rita Ann Yocum, 76, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2020. She was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Quanah, TX.
Rita married Johnny Yocum in 1964; they were married almost 50 years before he was called to heaven.
She is survived by her children, Steven Yocum, Shannon Yocum, Shelby Moss, four grandchildren, her sister Vicki Cain, and brother Kerry Cain.
Funeral service will be at 10 AM Saturday, Sept. 19 in the fellowship hall at Glenview Baptist Church, 4805 NE Loop 820, Ft. Worth, TX 76137.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission India in honor of Rita Yocum. https://missionindia.org/