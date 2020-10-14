Terri Tingle Swirczynski

July 11, 1951 - February 17, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Terri Tingle Swirczynski, of Arlington, TX, passed away on February 17, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother, an amazing sister and a steadfast friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Terri was born on July 11, 1951 in Fort Worth, Texas, attended Nolan High School, and went on to graduate from The University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Science, Mathematics. She had a long, successful career in the commercial insurance industry. After many years in the corporate world, Terri redirected her focus to work tirelessly in Christian ministry. She truly found her calling; she was a faithful and humble servant.

Above all else that Terri accomplished in her life, having and raising her three daughters was her most precious gift and brought her the greatest joy.

Many lives were touched by Terri's faith, love, laughter, spirit, selflessness and grace. She shared her gifts freely; whether it was making a meal for someone in need, knitting blankets for cancer patients or warm hats for the homeless, tutoring a child who was falling behind, offering a ride, sending a greeting card to lift someone's spirits, always making her home a warm and welcoming gathering place.

Terri is survived by her daughters, Anne Swirczynski and Catherine Swirczynski Neff (Bryan), her sister, Paula Leck, (Dave), her brothers Bob Tingle (Jan) and Skeet Tingle (Angie), her sister-in-law, Debbie Maddox, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Please join us in carrying on her legacy and celebrating Terri's life. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on October 17, 2020 at 10:00am, Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville. Should you desire, memorial contributions in Terri's honor can be made to the North Texas Food Bank.





