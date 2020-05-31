Walter Brackett Smith MESA, ARIZ.--Walter Brackett Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Walter was a longtime resident of Irving, Texas. He was born in De Leon, Texas, the youngest of five children. He proudly served in the Army Air Force stationed in the Philippines. He attended Texas Christian University on the GI Bill and graduated with a business degree. He married June Ozee on Sept. 10, 1949, and they were married for 49 years before her death in 1998. He was an accountant for Mobil Oil for over 45 years. Walter always had a love of music and singing and was involved with barbershop chorus and quartets for over 50 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Irving, Texas, and sang in their choir for 50 years. After June passed away, he joined a travel group and went on many cruises and trips, including Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, New Zealand, Canada and Rome. He also made many trips from Irving to New Mexico and Arizona to visit with his daughter, Vickie, and his granddaughters and great-grandchildren. In January of 2016, Vickie and Jeff moved him out to sunny Arizona where he lived in an assisted living apartment. He made many new friends in Arizona. Walter was preceded in death by his four older sisters; his wife, June; and his daughter, Julie Steele. SURVIVORS: His daughter, Vickie Shaffer and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Kristi Chavez (Orlando), Allison Aragon (Heath), Lindsay Shaffer (Ben), Ryan Steele (Tandi), Paul Steele, and James Steele; great-grandchildren, Meagan, Julius, Marley, Amber, Lauren, Anthony, Aiden, Haley, Heidi, Shelbi and Ryleigh; also, a very special niece and nephew, John Matthews and Pam Matthews Lenfesty. He will be greatly missed. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held in Irving, Texas, hopefully in the fall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to First United Methodist Church in Irving, Texas, the choir and music fund.