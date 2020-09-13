William D. "Bill" Coursey
September 13, 1944 - September 6, 2020
Weatherford, TX - William David "Bill" Coursey, 75, of Weatherford, TX, passed away on September 6, 2020, at his home.
Bill was born on September 13, 1944, in Fort Worth, TX, to Thomas and Helen Coursey. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Bill attended the University of Texas and North Texas State University, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. Bill's real passion in business was as a sales representative in the food service industry. He retired from US Foodservice in 2014.
Bill enjoyed numerous activities from fishing to watching old westerns. He loved coaching youth sports and was passionate about his Texas Longhorns. Bill was active in the Weatherford Evening Lions Club and recently joined Central Christian Church.
Bill is survived by his wife Beth Coursey of 43 years; his children, Christina (Jeff) Westgate of Nacogdoches, TX, Randi (James) Reid of Washington, DC, Chad (Emily) Coursey of Germantown, TN, and Bill Jr. (Meredith) Coursey of Houston, TX; his 10 grandchildren; and, his sister, Kathleen Walters of Missoula, MT.
Bill will affectionately be remembered for his sense of humor and his strong love for his family.
Due to the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family "Celebration of Life" was held at Central Christian Church in Weatherford, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to Central Christian Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.