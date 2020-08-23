1/
Barry Cheney
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheney, Barry
1944 - 2020
Barry Dean Cheney, age 75, of Pickerington, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence. Born September 24, 1944 in Port Arthur, TX to the late James Henry & Myrtle Evelyn (Dean) Cheney, he was a 1963 graduate of Grove City High School and served in the Ohio Air National Guard, called to active duty in 1968. He was a former police officer with the City of Columbus, and was retired from the Columbus Division of Fire with 25 years of service. He was a founding member and served as a paramedic of Life Flight, and was two time World Champion Emergency Care Competition Team Member, Columbus Division of Fire in 1980 and 1984. He attended Christ Church Pataskala, and was a member of the Gideon Society. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Florence Cheney; children, Cindy (Rodney) Montgomery, Thornville, Penny (Peter) Petrusky, Pickerington, Vicky (John) Ludwig, Millersport, Tod (Jennifer) Cheney, Pickerington; grandchildren, Brittany (Ben) Cappa, Brandy (John) Hitchcock, Preston Engel, Ryan Rader, Lance Ludwig, Austin Engel, Josh Rader, Jordan Rader, Alivia Cheney, Zachary Petrusky, Samantha Petrusky; great-grandchildren, Jase Ansel, Brianna Engel, Alli Hitchcock, and Cruz Ludwig. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Cheney. Friends may visit 11 am to 1 pm Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will follow at 1 pm with the Rev. Bill Havanas officiating. Interment after at Violet Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to the Gideon Society in his memory. Online condolences and livestream link at www.spencefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Interment
Violet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved