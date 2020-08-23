Cheney, Barry
1944 - 2020
Barry Dean Cheney, age 75, of Pickerington, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence. Born September 24, 1944 in Port Arthur, TX to the late James Henry & Myrtle Evelyn (Dean) Cheney, he was a 1963 graduate of Grove City High School and served in the Ohio Air National Guard, called to active duty in 1968. He was a former police officer with the City of Columbus, and was retired from the Columbus Division of Fire with 25 years of service. He was a founding member and served as a paramedic of Life Flight, and was two time World Champion Emergency Care Competition Team Member, Columbus Division of Fire in 1980 and 1984. He attended Christ Church Pataskala, and was a member of the Gideon Society. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Florence Cheney; children, Cindy (Rodney) Montgomery, Thornville, Penny (Peter) Petrusky, Pickerington, Vicky (John) Ludwig, Millersport, Tod (Jennifer) Cheney, Pickerington; grandchildren, Brittany (Ben) Cappa, Brandy (John) Hitchcock, Preston Engel, Ryan Rader, Lance Ludwig, Austin Engel, Josh Rader, Jordan Rader, Alivia Cheney, Zachary Petrusky, Samantha Petrusky; great-grandchildren, Jase Ansel, Brianna Engel, Alli Hitchcock, and Cruz Ludwig. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Cheney. Friends may visit 11 am to 1 pm Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will follow at 1 pm with the Rev. Bill Havanas officiating. Interment after at Violet Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to the Gideon Society in his memory. Online condolences and livestream link at www.spencefuneralhome.com