Heskett, Benjamin
1933 - 2020
Benjamin Heskett was born September 25, 1933 in Bethesda, Ohio on the family farm to Dewey and Susan Brown Heskett. He passed away March 4, 2020 in Worthington, Ohio. He is survived by his children, Diane (Michael) Snow, Carol (Jack) Frisby and John (Danielle) Heskett. He was married for 60 years to his wife Carolyn, who passed away in September of 2015. He was a devoted and loving grandfather to ten grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Ben was a proud graduate of the Ohio State University with a Bachelor's degree in Horticulture. He served in the United States Air Force for three years as a Navigator. He had his own business in Worthington, Ohio for almost 30 years. After Ben's first retirement, at the age of 59, he attended and graduated from Ashland Theological Seminary with a Master's Degree in Divinity. He then served as Pastor of Upper Arlington Christian Church and later served as Chaplain at Worthington Christian Village. He loved the scriptures, having memorized large portions of scripture, and was a member of Gideon's International for many years. He was a member of Worthington Christian Church. Ben was known and loved by many for his integrity, positive outlook, kindness and generosity. He was an encouraging, loving and supportive father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and Pastor. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Worthington Christian Church, 8145 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11a.m. There will be calling at the church prior to the service from 9:30-11a.m. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Bethesda, Ohio at 3:30p.m. later that day. Memorial contributions in Ben's honor can be made to Worthington Christian Village. Visit www.shaw-davis.com for more details and online condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020