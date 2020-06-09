Benjamin Phillips
Benjamin Jacob Phillips, age 32, of Gahanna passed away on June 6, 2020. Survived by parents Duane & Cathy Phillips, siblings Rebekah (Steven) Mroz, Nick (Abby) Phillips, Zachary Phillips, grandmother Rose Butts and extended family. Preceded in death by grandparents Fred & Cornelia Phillips and Jerry Butts. Ben was a 2006 graduate of Gahanna Lincoln and attended universities: Rio Grande and OSU Newark. He was devoted to God, enjoyed fishing and OSU football games. Memorial to be held at New Life Church, 3690 N. Stygler Road on Saturday, June 13 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adult & Teen Challenge at adultteenchallengeohio.org. Online obituary with photos and a place for condolences can be found at www.czupfuneral.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
