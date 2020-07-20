1/
Carol Grimm
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Carol Ann Grimm (née Ricciardi), age 78, died peacefully on July 15 with her beloved husband Richard at her side after a long battle with Fragile X Tremor Ataxia Syndrome. Carol was born in Youngstown, OH, the oldest child of the late Vincent and Anne Ricciardi. She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1959 and from the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1962. Carol married the late Paul Allegretto in 1964. Together they raised their daughter, moving 8 times over 20 years. In 2005, Carol married Richard Grimm, her junior year prom date and a classmate from Cardinal Mooney High School. Together they made a home first in California and finally settling in Westerville, OH. Carol was an excellent cook, known for her Italian specialities and for always having more than enough food. She was always generous with her time— Girl Scout troop leader, PTA president, zoning board, church choir, Relay For Life chair, New Neighbors member and so much more. Carol is survived by her daughter, Lisa Swayne (Brian); and three grandchildren; her younger brother, Daniel Ricciardi (Phyllis); and many nieces and nephews. Her brother Richard Ricciardi died in 2019. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations in honor of Carol to the National Fragile X Foundation (www.fragile.org). Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
