Mayes, Charles
1947 - 2020
Charles Mayes, age 73. Sunrise January 20, 1947 and Sunset August 13, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Friday, August 21, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the MAYES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com