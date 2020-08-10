Beam, Cletus
Cletus Beam, 90, of Johnstown, passed away August 8, 2020 after a long illness. He was born November 30, 1929 in Miami County, Troy, Ohio. At the age of 14, he dedicated his life to Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. Until his illness, he was an active member of the Miller Memorial United Methodist Church serving many years as a Sunday School teacher, worship leader, and serving on many committees at the local and state level. Cletus was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Thelma (Hunt) Beam, his sister Florine Jackson, and his wife of 59 years, Shirley (Corkwell) Beam. He is survived by his three children, Deb Smitley, Barb (Tim) Martin and Ted (Debbie Williamson) Beam. Cletus and his wife, Shirley had nine grandchildren, Jeannette (Joe) Dixon, Bill Smitley, John (Anna) Wells, Maureen Martin, Ian Martin, Ariel (Derek) Popplewell, Alexander Beam, Alissa Beam, Amelia Beam and five great-grandchildren, Jacob Dixon, Julia Dixon, Joseph Wells, Ezekiel Wells, and Naomi Wells. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. Funeral service will be at 10am on Thursday, at Green Hill Cemetery in Johnstown, OH, with Pastor Calvin Alexander officiating. An online memorial is available at www.ckfraley.com