1/1
Connie Sauter
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sauter, Connie
1943 - 2020
Connie Lee Sauter (Davis), 76, of Westerville, entered the loving arms of the Lord surrounded by her family and closest friends on October 17, 2020. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30am and 5pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 3pm until 6pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church. Mass will be lived streamed through St Paul's Facebook page. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Connie embodied the Gospel and the love of Christ and she will be greatly missed! My deepest sympathy is extended to her amazing and loving family at this time of profound loss.
Sr. Pat Twohill, OP
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved