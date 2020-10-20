Sauter, Connie
1943 - 2020
Connie Lee Sauter (Davis), 76, of Westerville, entered the loving arms of the Lord surrounded by her family and closest friends on October 17, 2020. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30am and 5pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 3pm until 6pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church. Mass will be lived streamed through St Paul's Facebook page. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
.