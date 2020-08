Stover, Craig A.1970 - 2020Craig Alan Stover, aged 50, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at his residence in Baltimore, Ohio on July 31, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. Services will be held Monday, August 31 at Grace Fellowship Chapel in Pickerington, Ohio located at 575 Diley Rd. Visitation will be held from 10-11am and services will begin at 11am. Additional details can be found at https://www.maederquinttiberi.com/obituary/craig-stover . FLOWER DELIVERIES TO THE CHURCH.