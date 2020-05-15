David Kyle Kauffman
David "Kyle" Kauffman, age 40, passed away Friday, May 8th , 2020 in his home in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on August 20, 1979. He is survived by his parents, Dean and Carol Kauffman, sister Lindsay Kathleen (Bill), Kara Bowman, companion of 5 years, beloved nephews Camden, 5, Bennett, 3, Aunt Kathy Brown, Great Uncle Tom and Great Aunt Carolyn Barton, and numerous cousins. He loved family and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Dave and Mary Nicolls, and Donn and Katharine Kauffman, Aunt Kathleen Susan Nicolls, and best friend Christopher Weiss. Kyle graduated from Worthington Kilbourne High School in 1998 and received a full scholarship and bachelor's degree in illustration from Columbus College of Art and Design in 2004. He worked as a footwear designer and created his own line of Ohio State boots and clogs. He held art shows and was the illustrator of a Halloween book for children "The Haunted Zoo" which he collaborated on with his mother and was involved in numerous other art-related projects and entrepreneurial ventures. Kyle's love of family and friends, wry sense of humor, passion for travel, music, food, art, and life will be sorely missed. Due to current regulations re: social distancing, funeral services will be held for the immediate family only. A memorial/art exhibit will be held at a later date, to be announced. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
