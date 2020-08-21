1/
Edward Gaiser
1934 - 2020
Gaiser, Edward
1934 - 2020
Edward "Eddie" Gaiser, age 86, Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Bickford of Worthington after living with dementia for 3 ½ years. Eddie left a world of strangers with unfamiliar faces to go home. Member of All Saints Lutheran Church. Past member of Whitehall/Bexley Rotary Club. He was Commodore of Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. Avid bridge player and life master of ACBL. He spent a lot of years on his boat, Jody's Lioness, which he kept moored at Buckeye Lake Yacht Club and Four Seasons Yacht Club in Cincinnati. He loved the Buckeyes and spent many years traveling with the Buckeye Sideliners. He loved to travel and covered about every continent and the entire United States. He spent the last 20 years of his life splitting his time between his homes in Del Ray, FL and Columbus, OH. Survived by wife, Jody; daughters, Stephanie (Mike Wasserman) Gaiser, Dr. Ronda (Jim Popp) Gaiser Popp, Robin (William) Hartman, Vickie Harlow; son, David (LeAnn) Gaiser; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; other loving family and many friends. Preceded in death parents David and Dora Gaiser, brother Jack Gaiser, son Don Mayes. Graveside service and interment Monday 2PM, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Norman Moxley officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
