Fred Campbell
1929 - 2020
Fred Eugene Campbell, age 91, of Pickerington, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family and friends. Born August 10, 1929 in New Straitsville, Ohio to the late Milton Guy and Lois Beatrice (Snyder) Campbell. He served in the US Navy and retired as Master Sergeant from the US Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict and in combat in Viet Nam, and later retired as a security specialist from AT&T/Western Electric in 1989. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Jean Campbell in 2009, son Charles "Chick" Campbell and brother Charles Spencer. He is survived by children, Marlou (Thomas) Campbell-Spry, Fred Campbell II, and Mary Campbell; grandchildren, Amanda Kelley, Emma Campbell, James Prettyman, Bryn Campbell; great-grandchildren, Lillith Dinges and Hunter Logue; and special friends, Dorothy and Jenny Ford, and Rita Harrison. A graveside service will be held 11am Saturday, September 12 at Violet Cemetery conducted by Fr. James Klima, with military honors. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association in Fred's memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Violet Cemetery
