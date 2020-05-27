Gregory Wolf
Wolf, Gregory
Gregory G. Wolf, age 44, left this world on May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by mother Sharon Guglielmi Wolf, brother Tony Wolf, grandparents Nello and Nadine Guglielmi and Paul and Betty Wolf, Uncle Steve Guglielmi and Donald Wolf, Aunt Joan Hileary, Uncle Leo and Aunt Tina. Survived by father, George (Dolly) Wolf; sisters, Debbie (Tom) Martin, Andrea (Anthony) Hitchens, and twin, Lisa (Mike) Eckstein; brothers, Tom (Tami) Wolf and John (Colette) Wolf; Uncle Jeff (Diane) Guglielmi; Aunt Susan Guglielmi; the Cousins; nephew, Anthony Michael (Tiffany) Saunders; great nephew, Don Don; and many nieces and nephews. Greg served our country for 20 years and retired from U.S. Navy. He also attended The Ohio State University where he was on the varsity fencing team. He was a diehard Buckeye fan; great storyteller; and was loved by so many. He will be greatly missed. A private graveside service with funeral honors will be held sometime in July. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Vets 4 Warriors. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view video and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
