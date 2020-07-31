Houston, Jan
1954 - 2020
Jan Denise Houston passed away on July 23, 2020 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, and survived by 2 sons, Donald and Dwayne (Natalie) Houston; 5 sisters, Debra, Cynthia, Jeretta Fain, Lisa Bynum and Tammy (Andy) McKnight; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; Aunts, Mary Waldon and Barbara Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Viewing and funeral information language will be inserted here by the funeral home. Private Service Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. A mask is mandatory. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the HOUSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com